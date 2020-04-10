A female witch doctor at Gangu ‘A’ Makindye Sabagabo has been remanded to Kitalya government prison for claiming to have drugs that can cure the deadly Coronavirus.

32 year old Dorothy Nampiima was arraigned before Makindye court chief magistrate Prosy Katushabe who remanded her until April 30th 2020 to answer the charge.

Nampiima is to answer a charge of negligent act likely to spread a deadly disease.

It is alleged that the accused on April 6th 2020 in her shrine at Gangu ‘A” zone Masajja Makindye Sabagabo was found treating people whom she claimed would get healed of coronavirus.

There is currently no cure for the global pandemic and scientist are working day and night to find its vaccine.