A witch doctor, who has been treating people from abroad claiming that she will cure them of coronavirus has been convicted and sentenced to one-week community service and one-week imprisonment at Kigo prison.

Dorothy Nampiima who had spent over a month at Kigo prison has appeared before Makindye court grade one magistrate Patience Phiona Tukundane through a video visual link at Buganda Road and accepted the charge of doing an act likely to spread infection of a disease.

Nampiima, a resident of Gangu ‘A’ in Wakiso District has been ordered to work four hours a day at Kampala Capital City Authority offices Makindye.

Prosecution led by Gertrude Apio states that on April 6th at Gangu Makindye Sabagabo in Wakiso district, Nampiima gathered three girls in her shrine well knowing that such acts will spread COVID-19.

The state wanted a deterrent sentence to serve as an example to every other intending offenders adding that Nampiima’s actions were dangerous to the said girls and the nation.