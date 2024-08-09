By Patrick Okaba

Residents of Oweko Parish in Ndhew Sub County, Nebbi district have put a witch doctor under house arrest for reportedly failing to resurrect a dead person.

They claim the witch doctor stopped them from burying the deceased, whose body had stayed for three days, promising the mourners, that she would perform a miracle to resurrect their beloved one after receiving payment of Shs300, 000.

The parish councilor representing Oweko Parish Yanijo Gabbi confirmed the incident, identifying the witch doctor as Ms Everlyn Canuroma a resident of Zingili ward in Paidha Town Council, Zombo district whom the elders have fined one cow, two goats, and shs420,000.

However, the Resident District Commissioner Nebbi, Mr Robert Abak says, the witch doctor will be charged for disrupting the peace of the dead person and cautioned the community members to avoid using witch doctors as a solution to their problems.