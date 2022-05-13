The easier part in a frustrating passport application process is the filling of an online form through the DCIC Passport Portal.

Under normal situation, passport processing takes between two to six weeks, however, for express window, you can receive your passport within three to four days, but there is a mandatory Shs500,000 charge.

In an attempt to cut off the middlemen and endemic corruption, the government phased out the manual processing of the passports and adopted a digital system. Authorities at Immigration Directorate hoped to ease crowds, distressing long queues, and unscrupulous brokers.

