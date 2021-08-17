By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

In the past, consecration of a bishop was marked with fanfare, with Christians converging at the venue carrying all sorts of gifts for the new shepherd.

But this was not meant to be at the consecration of Rev Fr Raphael Wokorach, the 4th bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, at the weekend.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few invited guests were allowed into Nebbi Cathedral for the long awaited consecration that came five months after his appointment by Pope Francis in March this year.

Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama, who presided over the installation, acknowledged the low mood of the high-profile function.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/wokorach-installed-nebbi-catholic-bishop-3514028