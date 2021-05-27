BY BARBRA NALWEYISO

A 19year old lady identified as Olivia Nassanga who had been accused of faking a pregnancy has collapsed and died during her trial before Mityana magistrate’s court.

According to Rhoda Bukirwa, her mother, her daughter was presented in court for obtaining money by false pretense from her husband, Owen Kawuki while faking a pregnancy.

Nassanga was first remanded to Mityana prison before she was bailed out.

Her mother alleges her daughter who had gone to report her bail to court was given drinks by her husband, Kawuki containing chemical substances that eventually caused her death.

The Wamala region police spokesperson Racheal Kawala says the suspect who is her husband has been arrested to help in investigations.

Kawala adds that the body of the deceased has been taken to Mityana general hospital pending a postmortem report.