

By Abubaker Kirunda

Police in Jinja are holding a 45-year old woman for allegedly killing her mother over land.

The suspect together with others still at large are said to have set the house of a one Sophie Nakayenga, a resident of Nakanyonyi-Bukwale village in Jinja city North Division on fire leading to her death.

The Kiira Region Police spokesperson Abbey Ngako says the suspects are said to have attacked their 80-year old mother at night with a Jerrycan of petrol which was used to start fire.

Ngako says the key suspect is held at Jinja Central Police Station as the search for her alleged accomplices continues.