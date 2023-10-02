A 35-year-old woman in Buikwe district has been arrested by authorities for allegedly borrowing a baby from a friend to lie to her husband that she had given birth.

The suspect, who is the wife of Moses Kibirango, a resident of Bogwe landing site in Si sub-county, is said to have borrowed the baby from Kiqusa village in Kayunga district from a friend.

However, residents became suspicious when they came to see the baby and found out it was about 3 months old instead of the 3 days she claimed.

The area LC1 Chairman Solomon Owani says upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having borrowed the baby from a friend to reportedly save her marriage.

“The suspects told angry residents that prior to this incident, she had disappeared from Kibirango after telling him she was about to give birth”, Owani said.

More updates about the case to follow