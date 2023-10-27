Police in Nakasongola district have arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly inflicting burns on her two daughters aged 6 and 4 over food theft.

Savannah Region police spokesperson, Sam Twiineamazima says the incident happened on Monday, October 23, 2023, in Kyabutaika, Kakooge Town Council in Nakasongola District.

“The woman, who is also the biological mother of the victims, allegedly lit a charcoal stove and inflicted burns on her children’s hands. She accused them of stealing food (beans) and thereafter, intentionally kept them at home without seeking medical attention,” Twiineamazima said in a statement.

Police say they have registered a case of torture, adding that the victims were admitted to Kakooge Health Center III.

“Parents are entrusted with the sacred roles of protector and provider of safety for their children. Such acts of violence against the most vulnerable in our society are unacceptable,” the police statement reads further.

In December 2022, Court in Luweero District handed a mother an 18-month jail term for pleading guilty to charges of subjecting her 2-year-old baby to cruel, inhuman treatment causing bodily harm. Dorothy Nabulime, a resident of Busula A village in Katikamu Sub County, Luweero District pleaded guilty to the charges before Luweero Chief Magistrate Mariam Nalujja Sserwanga.