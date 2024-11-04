By GERTRUDE MUTYABA

A shocking incident has left a community in Masaka reeling after a 34-year-old woman, Stella Namwanje, was arrested for allegedly feeding her neighbour’s 10-month-old baby with faeces and urine.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Namwanje, a resident of Binyonyi A in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, defecating and urinating on the baby before feeding him the waste. “I have always loved my friend’s child, but I don’t know what came over my mind to do such a thing,” Namwanje said, expressing regret for her actions. “I’m not aware of what drove me to do this.” Read more