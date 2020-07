Police in Kampala have arrested a woman, who has been allegedly sedating men before stealing from them.

The Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says the suspect, Judith Atukwase who has been calling herself Elizabeth Amanya sedated a man who took him home for a night and robbed all his household items.

Atukwase, who is said to have admitted to the crime has been targeting bankers, lawyers, journalists, and physicians.

She has been apprehended in Kyengera, a Kampala suburb.