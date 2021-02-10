By Shamim Nateebwa

A woman has burnt her six-year-old stepdaughter for urinating on the bed.

It is alleged that Margret Kyolaba, 30 years, a resident of Kimwanyi zone, a Kampala suburb in Katanga Kawempe division lit a matchbox and burnt her stepdaughter’s private parts for wetting the bed claiming that she was tired of the smell in the house and drying the girl’s mattress.

Currently, the girl is undergoing treatment at Kiruddu hospital where she is taken care of by her mother Nabirye Sarah who claims she left the girl at her father’s house after they separated in April last year since she had nowhere to take the girl.

She adds that the father of the girl called her and said that the girl sat on fire. However, the girl claims that she was burnt by her stepmother.

Nabirye, who wants justice for her daughter is seeking help to treat her since she can not walk properly after getting serious wounds. She has vowed to take the matter to court.