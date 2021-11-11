By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Rukungiri District is investigating circumstances under which a 40-year old woman lost her cool and chopped off her husband’s private parts accusing him of infidelity.

Elly Maate the Kigeezi region police spokesperson says the victim Benon Tugumisiriza (45), a resident of Bikurungu town cell, Central Ward, Bikurungu town council is in critical condition.

Meanwhile, his wife, one Milly Kobusingye is reportedly on the run.

The suspect is said to have cut off her husband’s manhood while he was sleeping.