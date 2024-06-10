Police in Kamuli district are hunting for a woman for allegedly chopping off her husband’s private parts before making off with an un specified amount of money from the victim.

The suspect has been identified as Suzan Namuganza, a resident of Buzama zone in Kamuli municipality.

The Busoga north police spokesperson Michael Kasadha says the incident happened this morning and the victim, Moses Kawubanya was helped by the neighbors who took him to Kamuli hospital where he is currently admitted for medical treatment.

Kasadha said it is a suspected case of domestic violence but police are hunting for the suspect to help in investigations.

The incident comes as activists this month intensify a deliberate awareness campaign on mental health for men and their protection against all forms of violence.