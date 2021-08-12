By Abubaker Kirunda

A Woman in Buyende District has allegedly committed suicide after the co-wife gave birth.

The deceased identified as Phoebe Wansadha is a resident of Namuningi village in Irundu Town Council in Buyende District.

Residents close to the deceased said she had become barren after her uterus got raptured during the birth of her first born who died.

She later asked her parents to give her young sister to the husband so that she produces and keeps the wealth they accumulated.

However, when the sister gave birth, the deceased became jealous and hanged herself.

The Irundu police station OC CID David Baire said the deceased used a rope to hang herself inside the bedroom.

Baire allowed relatives to bury her after making a postmortem report.