By Juliet Nalwooga

Police are investigating circumstances under which a woman died today in a shrine in Matugga, in Wakiso district.

Luke Owoyesigyere the deputy police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan says 36-year old Noeline Nansamba died in a shrine owned by a one Shaban Kayiza in Kirwanila Village.

According to Kayiza the deceased was brought to him by her relatives for treatment in a critical condition and later passed on.

Owoyesigyere says in the meantime three people have been arrested to help with investigations into the matter, while the deceased’s body is taken to the city mortuary in Mulago for a post mortem.