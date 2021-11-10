Abubaker Kirunda

A woman in Bugweri District has survived being lynched by angry residents of Idudi zone A in Idudi Town Council for alleged involvement in chicken theft.

The suspect who is a resident of the same area is said to have been found with chicken belonging to one of the locals.

Hadija Nabagabira the Women’s League chairperson for this area, arrived on time to save the suspect.

Nabagabira said the suspect is a perpetual chicken thief whom the residents were tired of because she steals their chicken and sells it to get money to buy the waragi.

Nabagabira handed over the suspect to police as she calmed the angry residents.