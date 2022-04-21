By Abubaker Kirunda

A woman in Jinja city has gone into a coma after being robbed Shs2million by suspected thieves traveling in a taxi.

The victim only identified as Madina was robbed along Katch road in Jinja city.

She said the thieves pretended to be passengers in a taxi going to Kampala, robbed her, and later pushed her out of the taxi that sped off.

The Jinja Taxi operators spokesperson George Clerk Olwenyi said passengers need to board taxis from gazette parking areas to avoid being robbed by people masquerading as taxi drivers.