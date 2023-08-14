Police in Kabalagala have launched a manhunt for a woman who allegedly attempted to kill her own children after she locked them in the house before setting it on fire.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr. Luke Owoyesigyire says the incident occurred last evening at the upper lakeside zone of Kisugu parish in Makindye division, Kampala.

Owoyesigyire identifies the suspect as Jennifer Nambiru, a housewife, who allegedly set her property on fire with the intent to kill her three children, aged 7, 6, and 2 years.

“The local community leaders and the landlady were interviewed to establish the facts surrounding the incident. It has been determined that Jennifer Nambiru, on this day, gathered the household belongings, ignited a fire, and locked her children inside the burning house, seemingly with the intention to end their lives,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

Police say the children’s cries for help alerted neighbors who rushed to their rescue. Reports indicate that Nambiru had been involved in a long-standing domestic brawl with her husband, a one Moses Bululu.