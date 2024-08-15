By Godfrey Masiko

A Police inquest is underway in Buikwe District into the mysterious death of a suspected sex worker at Brandon Bar and Guest House in Kyabagu Village, Namwezi Zone, Njeru municipality, on Wednesday morning.

The bar and guest house belong to one Brian Balanyeki who is on remand at Bugungu Prisons and the business is now being run by his wife, Rachael Kugumikiriza, who is on the run following the incident.

Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto, identified the deceased as 45-year-old Rachael Naigaga. Read more