By Benon Tumusiime and Andrew Bagala

Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio, the missing wife of Francis Onebe, whose body is presumed to be the one that police retrieved from their marital home’s septic tank last Wednesday, feared for her life, according to multiple sources.

Family and other sources close to the inquiries told this newspaper that Ms Asio, 62, faced physical brutality and at times relocated to live in a rented home in Buziga, another Kampala suburb close to their marital home in Munyonyo.

Her troubles stretched for years, but worsened from December 2019, and she began documenting the torture that she endured at the hands of unnamed family members and the imminent risk she faced.

In one entry on December 3, 2019, Ms Asio pleaded that “let all that I have struggled together be safe one day when I am gone”.

She was the chief executive of Pentagon Security Services Ltd, which reportedly employs up to 5,000 private guards. Asio also owned another business in the Kenyan capital, Kampala, where she commuted regularly.

