

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has congratulated its health workers at Entebbe Grade B hospital for the brave efforts to deliver a baby boy by emergency C-section today at 12.45am.

According to the statement by the health minister Doctor Jane Ruth Aceng the mother arrived on Friday from Dubai, UAE and was under quarantine.

Doctor Aceng has noted that health workers took all precautions including wearing the necessary Personal Protective Equipment and Both baby and mother are doing well.