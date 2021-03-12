By Andrew Bagala

Police authorities have identified the woman who was filmed while brutalizing a five-year-old child as Patience Uwimana, 25. She was recently released from Kisoro Prison for attempted murder.

The incident that went viral on Wednesday as Ugandans called for her arrest took place at Bwuuma zone, Kyazanga Trading Centre, Lwengo District.

AIGP Asan Kasingye on Thursday said the suspect is on the run but efforts to apprehend her are ongoing.

