Police in Ntoroko district is investigating the murder of a 25 year old woman who was reportedly killed by her husband.

The deceased, Biira Janet was a resident of Kanyamukore in Karugutu town council and the husband, identified as Nyame Sam is said to be a Tanzanian national.

According to police, the murder happened at the same village after the couple developed a misunderstanding.

The district police commander Badongo Wilson said that they are hunting for the suspect who is on the run and investigations are underway.