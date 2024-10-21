Ms Mercy Timbitwire, 38, a Public Relations Officer at the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Secretariat, and her accomplice, Benardine Abangira, have been remanded to Luzira prison on charges of robbery, assault, and several traffic offenses. The charges stem from a viral video showing Timbitwire slapping a traffic officer in uniform.

According to the prosecution, on October 18, 2024, Timbitwire was driving recklessly while using a handheld mobile phone near Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in Kampala. She refused to comply with the directives of a police officer on duty. Later, at the UMA show grounds in Lugogo, while still driving the same vehicle, a Land Cruiser with no valid third-party license, Timbitwire and Abangira assaulted a police officer, PC Charles Makawa, who was executing his lawful duty.

In addition to assault, Timbitwire is accused of robbing PC Makawa of his two mobile phones valued at Shs800,000 and an EPS printer machine belonging to the Uganda Police Force valued at Shs14 million.

Abangira has been charged with being an accessory after the fact, allegedly helping Timbitwire to escape punishment despite knowing about her crimes.

Both women have been remanded to Luzira prison until November 4, 2024.