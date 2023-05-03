Police in Kyotera are actively searching for a woman who allegedly attacked her co-wife and injected her with a syringe containing a suspected poisonous substance.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has identified the suspect as Jackie Namubiru, a resident of Lwanzi “B” cell, Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera district.

Enanga says Namubiru attacked her co-wife identified as Lydia Nakimera, 23, a salon owner, on April 20, 2023, at around 4 pm.

“She was rushed to Bulamu clinic and was later transferred to Byansi’s clinic in Masaka City in critical condition. The victim died from the poisonous substance on 23.04.2023 at around 6:30 pm,” Enanga said in a statement.

Enanga has condemned such acts of violence against rivals in relationships.

“Jealous behaviours can be destructive like in this very aspect, yet the Family Protection Units have mechanisms in place of resolving family disputes,” he added.