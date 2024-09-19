By Dan Wandera

Police in Luweero District are investigating the attack in which a 50-year-old woman was killed in Wampamba zone, Wobulenzi Town Council on Wednesday.

Margaret Nakiyingi was attacked from her rented room at around 8pm, according to Savannah region police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima.

“Unknown persons attacked Nakiyingi near the entrance of her rented room. She was cut using a machete by an unidentified attacker, leaving her dead. Her head was almost cut off,” he explained. Read more