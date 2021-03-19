By Abubaker Kirunda

A 38-year old Woman is on the run in Bugweri District for allegedly biting off the husband’s private part.

The suspect, a resident of Mifumi village in Idudi Town Council in Bugweri is said to have been accusing the husband of marrying another wife.

The area LC1 Chairman Jamil Suuna said the incident happened when the husband of the suspect went to her home after hearing that one of their kids was sick.

Suuna said the victim had slept at the home of the second wife who was experiencing labor pains.

He adds that the suspect, who is also the first wife grabbed the husband upon reaching home to check on the sick child, undressed him and bit off the private parts saying she is tired of being sexually starved.

Suuna said the victim has been taken to Idudi health centre three for treatment as the hunt for the suspect goes on.