Police in Buyende district have arrested a woman identified as Eunice Keinembabazi who has allegedly been posing as a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier at the rank of colonel.

According to Michael Kasadha, the Busoga North Police spokesperson, this followed a report made by the Fishéries Protection Unit commander, Cpt. Jocob Katumba in response to public complaints of fraud cases implicating the suspect.

At the time of her arrest, the suspect had allegedly conned unsuspecting victims of about Shs15m.

Kasadha says preliminary investigations suggest that whenever an operation against illegal fishing would be conducted, Keinembabazi would call Fisheries Protection Unit commanders introducing herself as Col. Mbambazi and ordering for the release of suspects.

However, last night, she reportedly failed to produce her identity card upon interrogation when she told one of the police officers to release illegal boats that had been impounded.

Kasadha tells KFM that upon interrogation, the suspect broke down and admitted she was guilty of impersonation and fraud charges.