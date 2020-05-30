A food vendor has been charged and sent on remand at Kigo government prison for allegedly stealing a Good News Bible, cash Shs170,000, 4 knickers, 4 pens and 2 dresses.

Resty Kayaga, 20years, a resident of Nawaku zone in Makindye has appeared before a grade one magistrate at Makindye Patience Ronah Tukundane and denied the offense of theft.

He was sent on remand until June 12th for commencement of the case, since investigations are reportedly over.

Prosecution says the accused on May 12th stole items valued worth Shs 692000.