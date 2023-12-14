By Noeline Nabukenya

The Nansana Magistrate’s Court has charged a 32-year-old woman with aggravated torture for allegedly burning her five-year-old son. Anna Namazzi, a resident of Kisimu Cell, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District, appeared before the court yesterday where she was remanded to Luzira prison.

Court documents show that in November, Namazzi placed hot charcoal on the soles of her son, Exodus Byaruhanga’s feet as punishment.

“The case is capital in nature and the accused is not allowed to make any plea,” Nansana Grade One Magistrate Esther Joyce Ariokot ruled. She is set to return to court on January 25, 2024.

Namazzi was first arrested two weeks ago but was granted police bond because she was pregnant.She was supposed to report back to police today but she was rearrested yesterday and immediately taken to court following complaints from the residents. In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Ms Christine Babirye, a resident who rushed to Byaruhanga’s rescue, said many women are looking for children and yet Namazzi is allegedly torturing hers instead of guiding him.

She said although Namazzi claims to have been punishing the child, the wounds he suffered indicate that she was torturing him. Ms Babirye added that Byarugaba’s health is “worrying” which is why they decided to tip off the police.

“I urge parents to stop torturing children. If they are not willing to take good care of them, they should stop producing,” she said.