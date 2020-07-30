

Police in Kampala have rescued a woman from armed robbers who had tied her up with ropes inside a car.

In today’s wee hours at about 1:14am the police 999 patrol unit intercepted a motor vehicle at Kitebi Star rescuing a one Victoria Nakitende, who had been robbed by the armed thugs.

The suspects, Isaac Massa, Senate George William and Ashraf Mubiru are currently held at Katwe police station on armed robbery charges, defying ministry of health guidelines and illegal possession of fire arms.

Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says they managed to also recover an S.A.R rifle with five rounds of ammunition, phones, and motorcycle keys.

‘Our officers recovered Exhibits a SAR rifle with five rounds of ammunition, ropes, suspected stolen phones, motorcycle keys and breaking implements. The police are investigating allegations of being in possession of suspected stolen items, kidnap and disobedience of lawful orders since they were intercepted during curfew time,’ he said.

The suspects were using a motor vehicle registration number UAR 179L Toyota Celica.