A girlfriend has stabbed her boyfriend to death over neglecting to provide assistance to their son.

This was at Tegeres ward, in the West division Kapchorwa municipality, after the deceased Kibet Sam aged 26 years developed misunderstandings with the suspect Chelimo Shilla aged 24.

The suspect has been arrested, and the body is at Kapchorwa hospital pending postmortem.

According to Sipi region police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang, the district CID officer and his team have visited the scene and investigations are underway.