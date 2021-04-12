By Damali Mukhaye

Hajara Nakitto, the mother of 15 year old Amos Ssegawa who was shot dead during the 2020 November riots has stormed Parliament demanding justice for her son’s death.

She has vowed to sleep at parliament until she gets an opportunity to meet with the speaker and the President.

Armed with placards with writings ‘We need justice. Police killed him. Rest in peace Ssegawa Amos,’ a distressed Nakitto and her 12-year-old daughter say police has failed to help her get justice.

Police at the parliament later ushered her in but we were not able to verify if a meeting with the speaker took place.

Ssegawa was shot dead during last year’s Pro-Bobi Wine protests in November as left town with his mother.

Ssegawa who was a former student of Lubiri High School (Buloba Campus) is one of the 54 people who were killed in the protests that erupted in Kampala and other parts of the country following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in Luuka District.