Police in Kapchorwa is holding four people over the murder of a 40-year-old man.

Michael Kalafugo a resident of Kapsuwet village, Kasarem sub-county in Kapchorwa district was reportedly strangled to death while drunk by his girlfriend Tabisa Wekefa, following a disagreement over a radio.

Sipi region police spokesperson Fredmark Chesang says that the deceased went to the nearby trading centre to drink and came back at around 8 pm but the girlfriend followed him up, grabbed his neck and killed him, following their earlier disagreement over the radio.

The girlfriend and three other suspects are being detained at Kapchorwa police station, as investigations are underway.