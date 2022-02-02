By Moses Ndhaye

A group of women’s rights activists are calling for review of the treaty for the establishment of the East African Community to provide for a dedicated body that will handle political and trade-related conflicts.

Addressing journalists in Kampala earlier today, the Executive Director of the East African Sub-regional Support Initiative for the Advancement of Women, Sheila Kawamara said the move would effectively eliminate non-tariff barriers that are impeding regional trade.

The women said the three-year closure of the Katuna border between Uganda and Rwanda has had far-reaching economic challenges on cross- border traders, businesses, and livelihood of farmers who majorly depend on trade.

Kawamara also noted that both governments of Uganda and Rwanda had incurred huge financial losses due to the border closure.

The countries agreed to officially re-open the border on Monday this week, but on the Rwandan side, officials say that due to Covid restrictions only cargo trucks are so far allowed to enter.