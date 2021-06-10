By Ritah Kemigisa

Women rights activists have applauded the president for appointing more women to serve in various positions at cabinet level.

The top three seats of cabinet have been allocated to women, with Jessica Alupo designated as the vice president, Robinah Nabbanja as the prime minister and former speaker Rebecca Kadaga as the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and minister for East African community affairs.

Speaking to KFM, Sarah Bireete, the executive director, Centre for Constitutional Governance says the appointment of women in top positions is a step in the right direction of achieving gender parity and inclusivity.

She adds that it also fulfills the African Union’s objective of achieving 50-50 women representation in all positions of governance and influence.

She meanwhile says having more women in leadership is an inspiration to the girl child.

“We welcome the appointment of women because this has put Uganda at the same footing with Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda in terms of gender equality and women empowerment, we now have 42% of women representation in the cabinet,” said Ms Bireete.