By Moses Ndhaye

A section of Women Activists in Uganda says it’s wrong to declare women who are victims of female genital mutilation as persons with disabilities.

Recently a group of women, who are victims of the said cultural practice from Sebei – region demanded the government to declare them as persons with disabilities.

According to the program manager at the Centre for domestic violence prevention Diana Nasumba, although the rights of these women have been violated, it’s not proper to declare them as PWD’s.

She says they are under-representing themselves because they have more potential in terms of having skills to work for themselves.

Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) refers to all procedures involving partial or total removal of the external female genitalia or another injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons.

They add that FGM is recognized internationally as a violation of the human rights of girls and women and constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women due to the severe health consequences and the pain and risks involved.