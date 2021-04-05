By Ritah Kemigisa

Women activists have challenged women in politics to form their own political parties.

The call comes from the Coordinator of International Idea found in Mozambique, Sifisosami Dube as women continue with efforts to attain parity in the male dominated political field.

Akina Mama Wa Africa in collaboration with the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) recently held a virtual dialogue to discuss what Women need to participate and have a seat at the decision making power table.

According to Dube, now is the time for Women to form their own parties so that they can actiely head them as opposed to being mere members.

She however says women need to also work closely with men mentors so that they can learn the game of politics.