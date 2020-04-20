Some women in Kampala’s slum areas have started borrowing babies so that they can get milk in addition to the free food that is being given out to the urban poor who have been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government early this month announced that it would distribute free maize flour and beans to the most vulnerable and additional milk and sugar to breastfeeding and expectant women.

The leader of the Uganda People’s Defence Force food distribution team Col Felix Abucha tells KFM that that some women especially in Katwe and Kawempe division are borrowing babies to get milk.

Meanwhile, Col Abucha says that other residents are borrowing people from other areas to raise the numbers in one homestead so that they can be given more food.