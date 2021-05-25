By Juliet Nalwooga and Ritah Kemigisa

Civil Society organizations have commended the former speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga for the work well done and are now tasking the new speaker to work on MPs absenteeism and ensure objectivity.

Kadaga who only got 197 votes was defeated by her former deputy who polled 310.

The Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) executive director Sylvia Namubiru says Kadaga has left an admirable legacy locally and internationally that leaders of the 11th parliament should emulate.

“We as the women movement, we are grateful for the work she has done and we wish her the best, we are asking her to move with her head high irrespective of the smear character, that’s just politics, she had done a great job and we are proud of her,” says Ms Namubiru.

Namubiru meanwhile says the failure by NRM CEC to endorse Kadaga should serve as a lesson to all politicians to serve the interest of the people and not their parties.

She however tasks Oulanyah to put aside his party interests and serve for the good of the country.

Relatedly, the Anti- Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) executive director Cissy Kagaba is urging the new parliament leadership to avoid passing unnecessary supplementary budgets.

She however casts doubt on Oulanyah’s performance.

“The new speaker, I don’t really see anything different, he is an NRM/regime fanatic, I highly doubt that he will able to stand the test of time, when it comes to the opposition and what people want to see done, he is going to be more aligned to what the regime wants than what the ordinary Uganda wants to see done,” says Ms Kagaba.