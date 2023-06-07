A new study report titled “Beyond Victimisation”, exploring avenues to overcome Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Kampala City Markets has revealed that women in the informal market business are most vulnerable to abuse.

The study report by FIDA-Uganda focusing on six markets of; Nakawa, Kalerwe, Kamwokya, Nakasero and St. Balikudembe attribute market place based GBV to mainly poverty, ignorance of available anti-abuse legislations and negative patriarchy attitudes.

FIDA-Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Lillian Byarugaba tells KFM that there is need for the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to ensure access to effective GBV reporting and resolution mechanisms.

Byarugaba is calling for the establishment of GBV desks in all markets where victims can conveniently run to for redress.

Meanwhile in response, Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura says they are yet to analyse the survey report for an informed course of action regarding same.

The study report was jointly conducted by the Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and the Gender Response, Resilience and Intersectionality in Policy and Practices (GRRIPP).