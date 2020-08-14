

The scientific campaigns recommended by the Electoral Commission for the forthcoming general elections are likely to leave many voters without information and as such will not be able to make informed choices.

This is according to findings from the latest study released by the Afro- Barometer which indicate that majority of the population in the rural areas only have access to radio and television as medium of communication, a situation that is likely to affect women who have no to tune in to electronic media platforms where the campaigns are to be relayed.

Releasing the findings this morning, the Afro-Barometer’s national coordinator Afro-Barometer Francis Kibiringe said 31% of the population get their news from television, 12% from the newspaper, 13% from the internet and 14%, mainly young people get it from social media.

The Electoral Commission Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama advises aspirants to use the alternative channels such as door to door campaigns, community radios, holding simple gatherings and pinning of posters among others.