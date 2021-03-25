By Juliet Nalwooga

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has called for concerted effort in ensuring equitable representation of women in leadership positions.

Officiating at the 3rd Conference of Women in Politics this morning, Kadaga has expressed concern over the fact that in the hierarchy of National leadership, there is only one woman for the first 30 leadership positions.

Kadaga who is seeking another term as Speaker of Parliament has as such rallied women across the country to stand in solidarity and support fellow women offering themselves for elective offices to ensure human rights are effectively prioritised.

She says gender equity concerns are often ignored, citing the fact that it took 11 years for the legislation to be embraced.

The conference has been organised by Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) under the theme “Deterred Not Barred: Still, We Rise.”