By Prossy Kisakye

Women activists under the Forum for Women in Democracy (Fowode) are demanding that President Museveni and parliament ease the pressure mounted on Rebecca Kadaga who is seeking another 5-year term as Speaker of Parliament.

Led by Solome Nakaweesa, the activists argue that Kadaga’s long stay in office is not a big issue since other leaders have also stayed even longer in power and have no signs of leaving soon.

Nakaweesa adds that it is unfair for anyone to castigate Kadaga and yet the country is short of women leaders.

Kadaga recently pointed out that of the 30 top most positions in government she stands out as the only female.

The activists have now urged the newly elected MPs that are coming into 11th parliament to support Kadaga to retain her seat.

The speakership race has so far attracted four people including the current deputy speaker Jacob Oulanya, FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and DP’s Richard Sebamala.