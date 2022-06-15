By Prossy Kisakye

Women rights activists have cautioned the public against using culture as an excuse to engage in crime.

This is after a video and pictures of the Elgon cultural gala showing a procession of young half half-naked girls with painted breasts went viral on social media.

In the video, the girls were dancing to cultural music in what was reportedly meant to be a culture exhibition.

The warning has been sounded by the Executive Director of Uganda Women Parliamentary Association, Mary Harriet Lamunu while speaking to the media on the sidelines of the meeting on Women’s Movement Building and Strategizing Platform on Women’s Legislative Agenda in Kampala.

She noted that the action of parading bare-chested girls is disgraceful especially in a country that is grappling with a spike in the cases of defilement, child marriage and teen pregnancies.

Meanwhile, former Ethics minister Miria Matembe has asked the police chief to follow up the matter and have the event organizers arrested and prosecuted.