Women rights advocates have launched a fundraising drive to raise over Shs7.8 million US dollars which is approximately Shs.28 billion to construct a rehabilitation centre that will be used as a safe place for women who face various trauma and violence.

The manager in charge of the construction of the centre, women’s centre at the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) Ms Isabella Akitengi says the multi-billion centre will be constructed in Wakiso district and it will be used as a centre of excellence, and among others it will be used to inculcate skills of leadership among the women and also to rehabilitate women who face gender-related violence.

“The centre is going to facilitate the women’s own independent voice which is something we are already doing in our day-to-day activities. We are trying to build and strengthen women leaders to champion gender equality which is also an investment we have made over the last 28 years,” said Ms Akitengi.

She says that currently they are generating the funding for the construction of the said centre through a fundraising drive which is going to be done locally. In the first phase of the fundraising drive, they are targeting to get 4 million US dollars.