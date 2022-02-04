By Moses Ndhaye

Cancer experts have revealed that women in Uganda are bearing the biggest burden of suffering from cancer-related diseases compared to men.

This is according to the head of Cancer Prevention Services at the Uganda Cancer Institute, Dr. Noleb Mugisha.

He has told journalists in Kampala that cancer of the cervix tops the list of the types of cancers affecting women, accounting for over 20% of all the cancers registered in the country.

He says cervical cancer is followed by breast cancer which stands at 7.8%, with prostate cancer in third-place standing at 7% of the cases registered.

Dr. Mugisha made the remarks as Uganda marked World Cancer Day today.

He says Uganda registers about 40,000 people every year with cancer-related diseases and out of these about 22,000 die from various illnesses each year.