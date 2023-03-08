The International Women’s Day is being commemorated in Uganda with calls for more support for women and the youth to engage in activities that address adverse effects of climate change.

The call is made by Daniel Akena, the program officer at Safeplan Uganda, a community-based organization that operates in Masindi working with youth and women to achieve sustainable development.

This, he says, is one sure way to promote climate justice.

Akena notes that women are restricted because they do not own land, calling on local and religious leaders to be more intentional in supporting women to achieve equality and hence climate justice.

Akena’s call falls in line with this year’s theme for International Women’s Day; “EmbraceEquity” which highlights the critical difference between equity and equality and that equity is not just a nice-to-have but a must-have in every society’s DNA.

National Women’s Day celebrations are being held in Kiruhura district under the local theme; “Equal Opportunities in education, science and technology”.