By Tony Abet

Women and Youth groups have been flagged as recipients of the biggest portion of the Parish Development Model funds.

The local government minister Raphael Magyezi says these will be followed by men while the elderly and persons with disabilities will each get 10 per cent.

This comes at a time President Museveni will on Saturday in eastern Kibuku District launch the new programme that seeks to lift up subsistence households to wealth.

According to Magyezi, 30% of the parish revolving fund will go to the women, the other 30% will go to the youths, 10% to persons with disabilities, and 10% will go to the elderly.

He adds that the remaining 20% will go to groups belonging to men and others that don’t fall in the above special categories.

He meanwhile says the prioritisation of women and youth is because they are marginalised adding that the move is in line with the constitution although he did not specify the provision.

The government has been in the recent past years giving money to the youth and women through youth livelihood programme and Uganda women entrepreneurship programme but these have been marred by lack of transparency and mismanagement of funds.